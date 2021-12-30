Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 1,966 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 576.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Clorox were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $171.38 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

