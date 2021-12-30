Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to announce $301.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.04 million to $369.00 million. Denbury reported sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.34.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $76.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 3.57. Denbury has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

