Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN) fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 4,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 134,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Delta 9 Cannabis from C$1.13 to C$0.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.