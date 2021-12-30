Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

