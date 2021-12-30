Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 29,603 shares.The stock last traded at $42.11 and had previously closed at $42.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.87.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $189.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

