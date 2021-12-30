DDKoin Trading 24.3% Higher This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $561,345.45 and approximately $18,262.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00183391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009410 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006528 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005312 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002567 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002041 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

