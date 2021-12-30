Datamine (DAM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,800.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $403,800.01 and $5,800.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.18 or 0.00383941 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010429 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.71 or 0.01345020 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,298,831 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

