Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $225,644.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,595,109 shares of company stock valued at $438,320,693. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $179.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.