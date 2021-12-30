Darling Ingredients’ (DAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $109.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.87. 1,058,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,366. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

