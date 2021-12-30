Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.62 million, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 2.50. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $88.88.
Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.
