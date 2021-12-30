Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.5% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 85.6% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $326.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

