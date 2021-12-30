Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.25 ($104.83).

DAI stock opened at €68.23 ($77.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. Daimler has a 12 month low of €54.82 ($62.30) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($104.13). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

