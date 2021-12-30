Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 382 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 752,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $345.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $263.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.49. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

