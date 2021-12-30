Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,911,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 658,521 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

