Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.74 and a 200 day moving average of $184.87. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $143.10 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

