CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTMX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,774. The stock has a market cap of $289.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

