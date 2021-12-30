Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 28,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 394,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$241.85 million and a PE ratio of -160.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.97.

In related news, Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$359,100.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

