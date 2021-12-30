CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $53,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $201,455,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

CVS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

