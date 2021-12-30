CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

