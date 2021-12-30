Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.43

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.
The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49.
In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,858,261 shares of company stock valued at $119,127,159. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.
About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
