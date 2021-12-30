Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.43

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,858,261 shares of company stock valued at $119,127,159. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

