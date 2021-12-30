Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart stock opened at $142.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $395.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

