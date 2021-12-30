Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

