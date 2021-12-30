Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

