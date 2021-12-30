Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 167.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 172.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,861 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

