Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $283.73 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.35 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

