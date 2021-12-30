Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after acquiring an additional 635,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $80.59 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

