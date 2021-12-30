Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 112.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $175.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $176.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.