CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.25). CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of CTIC opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $234.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 970,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 620,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 106,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

