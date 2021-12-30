CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.43

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 19517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

Get CSX alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.