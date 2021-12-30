CryptoFlow Market Capitalization Hits $173,844.89 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $173,844.89 and $1,076.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058842 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.19 or 0.07858625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,148.95 or 0.99786362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007881 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.