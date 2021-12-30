Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012466 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00145468 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.13 or 0.00569257 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

