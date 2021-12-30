Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.81

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 4432307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cronos Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 175,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

