Critical Survey: CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) vs. PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PolyPid and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

PolyPid currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 236.21%. Given PolyPid’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and CVR Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($1.97) -2.94 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 3.20

PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -60.10% -56.26% CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49%

Summary

CVR Medical beats PolyPid on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

