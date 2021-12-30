Credits (CS) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $182,327.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

