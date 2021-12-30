Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $176.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $176.00 target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

NKE stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $168.78. 3,810,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.63. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

