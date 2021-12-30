Cowen Increases HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $34.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.67. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $241,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

