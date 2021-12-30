Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $10,863,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

