Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Down 4%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 854,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

BASE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

