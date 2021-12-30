Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 12-Month High at $566.63

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $566.63 and last traded at $565.37, with a volume of 32573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $563.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

The company has a market cap of $251.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

