Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 12-Month High at $566.63

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $566.63 and last traded at $565.37, with a volume of 32573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $563.47.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.23 and its 200 day moving average is $467.13. The company has a market capitalization of $251.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

