Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Holdings Raised by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Total Return Fund makes up about 1.3% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $7,684,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,946. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.11%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

