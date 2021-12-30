CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.93

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $3.18. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 421,072 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.90%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $217,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.