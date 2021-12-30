Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $128.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

