Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,579 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000.

BSMT opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

