Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $217,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after buying an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,907,000 after buying an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,233,000 after buying an additional 251,206 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.