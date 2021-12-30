Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,757,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,528,000 after acquiring an additional 257,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $66.37 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.