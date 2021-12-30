Cook Protocol (COOK) Achieves Market Cap of $4.79 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $1.38 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.56 or 0.07801054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,418.84 or 1.00097574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,548,308 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

