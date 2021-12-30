Contrasting Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) & Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Taylor Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taylor Devices $22.51 million 1.69 $1.06 million $0.31 35.13

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Taylor Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.79%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A Taylor Devices 4.44% 2.62% 2.40%

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs. The company was founded by Paul H. Taylor on July 22, 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, NY.

