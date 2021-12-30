Contrasting Knowles (NYSE:KN) & VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Knowles (NYSE:KN) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Knowles and VIZIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles 0 2 3 0 2.60 VIZIO 0 1 11 0 2.92

Knowles currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.03%. VIZIO has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.16%. Given VIZIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Knowles.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knowles and VIZIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles $764.30 million 2.81 $6.60 million $0.93 24.99 VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than VIZIO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Knowles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knowles and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles 9.97% 8.54% 6.75% VIZIO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Knowles beats VIZIO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers. The Precision Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, electromagnetic interference filters, capacitors, single layer capacitors, precision variable capacitors, and thin film devices across diverse end markets, such as industrial, defense, aerospace, medical, and telecommunications markets. The company was founded by Hugh Knowles in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

