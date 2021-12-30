Contrasting Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) & Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Prudential Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Prudential Financial and Jackson Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial $54.15 billion 0.76 -$374.00 million $18.31 5.96 Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prudential Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Financial and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial 11.82% 9.33% 0.64% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prudential Financial and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 Jackson Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Prudential Financial currently has a consensus price target of $108.11, indicating a potential downside of 0.89%. Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.17%. Given Prudential Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Dividends

Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Prudential Financial pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others. The Assurance IQ segment offers solutions to meet consumers financial needs. The PGIM segment provides a broad array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private and sub-advisory clients (including mutual funds), insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities and the Company’s general account. The International Businesses segment manufactures and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries through its Life Planner operations. The Closed Block segment includes c

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

